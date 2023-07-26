Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

