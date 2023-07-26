B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$407.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RILY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 318,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

