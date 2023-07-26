Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 32,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

