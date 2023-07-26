Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.006492.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,514. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 473 ($6.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $596.33.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.