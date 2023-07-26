Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $191.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 192.89 ($2.47), with a volume of 2233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.47).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £58.96 million, a P/E ratio of -622.23 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.98.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

