American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY23 guidance at $5.19-5.39 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

