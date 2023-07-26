Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of ALK traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,753,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

