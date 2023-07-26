Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 6.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 7,841,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,042,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

