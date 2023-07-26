A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY23 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

