Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.11. 134,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,844. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.90. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

