W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Increased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $767.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,961. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.99 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $727.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

