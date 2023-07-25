Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.32. 459,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

