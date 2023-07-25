Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 377 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $99.32. 271,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

