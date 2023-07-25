Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,345 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 747,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

