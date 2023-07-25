Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,709 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 614,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,819. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.