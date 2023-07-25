Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,612. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

