Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Amgen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. 464,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,964. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

