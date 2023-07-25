Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.06. 2,505,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,909. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

