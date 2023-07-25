Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 367,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

