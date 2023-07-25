Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,408. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

