Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.4% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 1,592,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

