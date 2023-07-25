Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 39,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 420,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Trinseo Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trinseo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Trinseo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Read More

