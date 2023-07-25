TMX Group (TSE:X) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on X. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
TMX Group Stock Down 1.1 %
X traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.99. TMX Group has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
