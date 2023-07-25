TMX Group (TSE:X) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on X. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Down 1.1 %

X traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.99. TMX Group has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

About TMX Group

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$291.53 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.494 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.