The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 8,858,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

