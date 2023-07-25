The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 5.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. 9,492,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

