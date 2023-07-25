Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,024,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,983,344. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

