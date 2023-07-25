Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $269.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,702,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,039,625. The company has a market cap of $854.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day moving average of $199.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

