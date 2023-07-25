Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.04

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.04 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 296237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.