Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million to $199.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65 to $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 1,142,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

