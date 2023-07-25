Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.25)-($1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.40)-($0.50) EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,023,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,021. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,310. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,653,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

