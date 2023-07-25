TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$61.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.09.

TC Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$1.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.96. 4,117,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,658. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$48.96 and a 12 month high of C$71.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.64. The company has a market cap of C$48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

About TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

