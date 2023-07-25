Syverson Strege & Co Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

