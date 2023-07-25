Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.16% of Stryker worth $171,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.08. 144,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,982. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

