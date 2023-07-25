Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.43.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

