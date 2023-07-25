SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.26

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.26 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

