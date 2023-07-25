SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 4%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 2,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a report on Friday, July 7th.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.
Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
