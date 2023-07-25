SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 4%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 2,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

