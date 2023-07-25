Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.03. 149,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

