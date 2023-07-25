Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 765,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

