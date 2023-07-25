Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 2,385,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587,439. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

