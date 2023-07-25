Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,450. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

