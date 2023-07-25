Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 193,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the previous session’s volume of 28,771 shares.The stock last traded at $58.50 and had previously closed at $58.46.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
