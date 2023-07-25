Savant Capital LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

