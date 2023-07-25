Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 698 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

