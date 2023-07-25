Rollins Financial Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in AT&T were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

AT&T Announces Dividend

T stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 26,070,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,048,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

