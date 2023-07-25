Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.46. 683,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,713. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

