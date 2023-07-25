Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.81. 672,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

