Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.35

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 87194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
