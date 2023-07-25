Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.35

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 87194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

