Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 283,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,316. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a market cap of $250.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.