QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $154.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.