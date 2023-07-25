Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.13 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00014186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $75.78 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,278.37 or 1.00027692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.80163927 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,939,085.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

